Senator Bernie Sanders took a shot at the Washington Post today as he railed against corporations like Amazon.

The Vermont senator and 2020 presidential candidate has criticized the “corporate media” many times before, and he did so again during campaign events in New Hampshire on Monday.

As he ripped Amazon in Wolfeboro, Sanders said, “I talk about that all of the time. And then I wonder why The Washington Post — which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon — doesn’t write particularly good articles about me. I don’t know why. But I guess maybe there’s a connection. Maybe we helped raise the minimum wage at Amazon to 15 bucks an hour as well.”

The Post has responded, in an article headlined “Sanders accuses The Post of biased coverage due to his criticism of Amazon, cites no evidence,” and in a statement from executive editor Marty Baron:

“Sen. Sanders is a member of a large club of politicians — of every ideology — who complain about their coverage,” Baron said. “Contrary to the conspiracy theory the senator seems to favor, Jeff Bezos allows our newsroom to operate with full independence, as our reporters and editors can attest.”

The Post article refers to its recent coverage of internal fights in the Sanders campaign before adding that “President Trump has also repeatedly complained about The Post’s coverage of him and his administration.”

You can watch Sanders’ remarks above.

[image / video via Bernie Sanders]

