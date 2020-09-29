Tuesday night’s wild smackdown debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a personal and brutal turn when Biden brought up his son Beau Biden’s military service, and Trump repeatedly interrupted to attack Biden’s other son, Hunter Biden.

Beau joined the U.S. Army in 2002, including a year in Iraq, attaining the rank of Major and continuing to serve in the Delaware National Guard after he returned to America. Beau died in 2015 at the age of 46 of brain cancer.

Biden brought up Beau’s service in context of a recent Atlantic article that accused Trump of insulting military members as “losers” and “suckers.”

“Speaking of my son,” said Biden, “the way you talk about the military, the way you talk about them being losers and being, just being suckers. My son was in Iraq, he spent a year there. He got the Bronze Star. He got the Conspicuous Service medal.”

“He was not a loser,” said Biden emphatically. “He was a patriot. And the people left behind there were heroes. And I resent –”

As he had countless previous times during the debate, Trump interrupted, “You talking about Hunter?”

“I’m talking about my son Beau Biden,” said Biden, clearly angry — making it clear he was talking about the son who had died.

Trump then launched into an attack on Hunter. “I don’t know Beau. I know Hunter. Hunter got thrown out of the military, he was thrown out, dishonorably discharged –”

“That’s not true,” Biden retorted.

” — for cocaine use,” Trump continued. “And he didn’t have a job until you were vice president.”

“None of that is true, that is simply not true,” Biden said as Trump continued attacking Hunter.

Hunter joined the Navy in 2013 and was administratively discharged in 2014 after a positive drug test, not dishonorably discharged as Trump accused.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

