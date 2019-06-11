Former Vice President Joe Biden mocked President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about climate change during a stump speech at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa today.

“President Trump? He denies climate change. What did he tell Piers Morgan in an interview recently? He said well, weather goes both ways,” Biden said to laughter from the crowd. “This reminds me when he tweeted in the winter… ‘It was cold outside, there’s no such thing as climate change.’ As my mother would say, bless me father for I have sinned.”

The leading Democratic presidential candadite went on to jokinhly bring up the time Trump suggested the California wildfires could have been avoided if homeowners raked their leaves.

“This could be material a stand-up comic could use if it weren’t so true,” he added. “Look, if this wasn’t so serious it would be just another rich guy living in a gold plated apartment in Manhattan tweeting about scientists who don’t know anything, it wouldn’t matter, but he is the president.”

Biden continued by summarizing part of his climate plan that he rolled out last week, comparing it to Trump’s inaction on climate change:

“We need to invest in the clean energy innovation, we need to build clean energy infrastructure for a nationwide network of charging stations across America and for a 21st-century railroad system… Instead, Trump pulled America out of the Paris agreement on climate, and he just tried to muscle the State Department to prevent him from discussing climate science. Before the Congress. He thinks that windmills cause cancer. I’m not making this up.”

Biden was referencing comments Trump made on April 2, in which said while speaking in front of Republican lawmakers, “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

