Joe Biden swiped at President Donald Trump during a virtual fundraiser Monday over his tweet last week suggesting the election be delayed.

The president’s tweet was rebuked by a number of Republicans before he claimed he was really just trying to “get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting.”

During Monday’s fundraiser, Biden reportedly recalled how “everybody thought I was nuts” for saying back in April Trump may try to “kick back the election” (remarks Biden was criticized for at the time).

Biden continued today to say, “I think he’ll do everything he possibly can to try to argue this election is fraudulent, this election is not legit.”

Biden, on Trump: "I think he’ll do everything he possibly can to try to argue this election is fraudulent, this election is not legit." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 3, 2020

Biden said Trump’s talk of delaying the election was an attempt to distract from his “complete failure” in handling the coronavirus. “I think he’ll do everything he possibly can to try to argue this election is fraudulent, this election is not legit,” Biden said. — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 3, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]