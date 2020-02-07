Chris Matthews Confronts Symone Sanders Over Biden Avoiding Interviews: ‘You’ve Been Hiding from Us’

This past Sunday Jake Tapper called out Joe Biden for avoiding Sunday show interviews. This weekend Biden will be appearing on ABC’s This Week, and on MSNBC tonight Chris Matthews confronted Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders about the former veep avoiding interviews.

“Your candidate Joe Biden has agreed to do a Sunday interview show. Why now, after all these months of refusing to do those programs — and I know everybody’s been after them,” Matthews said. “I’ve been after him for a year, too. Everybody’s been after him. He’s finally agreed to do an interview program on Sunday. Why has he changed his strategy now?”

Sanders said they shouldn’t “reed too much into this” and remarked, “I know the media wants to write our campaign off.”

Matthews jumped in and said, “No. No. I want Joe Biden on my show. What are you, crazy? I want him on the show. I want a piece of the guy. I’ve always wanted to interview him… You’ve been hiding from us.”

Sanders said in response that the Biden campaign has “prioritized local media” across the country, saying, “We have made it a priority to make sure we are speaking directly to the voters.”

Matthews ended the interview with an open invitation, encouraging the campaign to “release Joe Biden, unleash him.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

