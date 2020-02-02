CNN’s Jake Tapper called out former Vice President Joe Biden for refusing to come on his show or any of the Sunday morning news programs.

Tapper led State of the Union on Sunday by interviewing former South Bend mayor and one of Biden’s 2020 rivals, Pete Buttigieg. As the interview came to a close on the A block, Tapper thanked Buttigieg for repeatedly coming on the show, something Biden has yet to do.

“We appreciate you coming in and taking our questions,” Tapper said. “Vice President Biden has yet to do a Sunday show interview, and I can’t even count how many times you have agreed to do interviews, so thank you for taking our question questions.”

Watch above, via CNN.

