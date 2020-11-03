Democrats on Tuesday evening became less hopeful about their prospects of winning Florida, but gained confidence in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

“I just got off the phone with the Biden campaign,” Fox News’ Chris Wallace noted during a panel discussion. “They are a little bit cautious about Florida. They had a big lead going into today, but they say there has been heavy Trump turnout, which always expected on Election Day. They said they while they consider it a toss-up, they may not put it into the Biden column. Interestingly, instead of Florida, they are talking about Georgia.”

Wallace was referring to remarks by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, during a conference call with reporters in which she suggested the campaign had a path to victory even in the event President Donald Trump won states including Pennsylvania and Florida.

“They also talk about North Carolina,” Wallace said. “They also talk about Arizona as a state they could take instead of Florida. And then Wisconsin, and Michigan, and Nebraska, [and] a single single electoral vote in the Omaha area of Nebraska.”

Vote totals Tuesday afternoon suggested Democratic turnout in Florida’s heavily Democratic Broward and Miami-Dade counties was not reaching levels Democrats believed they needed to win the state. Recent polling has shown Trump leading Biden in North Carolina and Georgia. Biden has maintained small polling advantages in Arizona and in Pennsylvania.

Watch above via Fox News.

