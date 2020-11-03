CNN’s Jake Tapper suggested that early exit polls coming in at 6 p.m. EST. favor Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and are “more amenable to the Biden message.”

“When we talk about reading the tea leaves, again, here I am seeing an electorate based on the early, early exit poll results — not definitive — that suggest an electorate that one could say is more amenable to the Biden message,” Tapper said Tuesday night.

“It is a more female electorate. It is a less white electorate. It has more older voters and seniors that are in favor of Biden according to polls, and a more college educated. Early results and looking at what I am seeing here, that is what I am taking away,” Tapper continued.

According to early CNN exit polls, 53% of voters identified as female compared to 47% of the male vote, according to their poll. And CNN reports that 65% of people who have voted so far are white, which would be a drop from 71% in 2016.

Dana Bash agreed with Tapper, highlighting the drop in white voters could hurt President Donald Trump and the Republican party.

“The country is less white, but it’s not the Republican party,” Bash noted. “This is why broadly before Trump came on the scene you saw the Republican party nationally trying so hard to expand beyond a white base. And then came Donald Trump, and everything that came with the Trump campaign and the Trump presidency. It has been a lot harder for him to reach out beyond, and in order to keep the Republican party from being a really shrinking party. The question is whether or not this shows us that the demographics are really shifting in a rapid way.”

“This number, a small tick down, is something that could matter for President Trump,” Abby Phillip added. “That is his stronghold. He does have to hold on to it, he has to turn the people out. If he is not able to do that in the places that it matters, we will see it tonight in the results that come in.”

Watch above, via CNN.

