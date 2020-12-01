comScore

‘Bill Barr, Welcome to the Resistance’: AG Acknowledges Reality By Shooting Down Trump’s False Voter Fraud Claims, Much to Twitter’s Amusement

By Leia IdlibyDec 1st, 2020, 3:15 pm

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr addressed allegations of voter fraud on Tuesday and told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice has not seen an examples that would affect the election’s outcome — receiving some rare, faint praise in return.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” he said, later adding, “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

Barr’s comments come as President Donald Trump’s legal team continue to fight Joe Biden’s Election Day victory. Trump supporters and media figures have also recently demanded to know why the DOJ has failed to support the president’s claims.

Despite Barr’s recent revelation, the attorney general railed against mail-in voting throughout Trump’s re-election campaign, and Twitter users noticed the change of tune.

While some pundits and journalists praised Barr, welcoming him to “the Resistance,” others joked that Trump will soon fire his attorney general via Twitter post:

