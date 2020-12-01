Attorney General Bill Barr addressed allegations of voter fraud on Tuesday and told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice has not seen an examples that would affect the election’s outcome — receiving some rare, faint praise in return.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” he said, later adding, “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

Barr’s comments come as President Donald Trump’s legal team continue to fight Joe Biden’s Election Day victory. Trump supporters and media figures have also recently demanded to know why the DOJ has failed to support the president’s claims.

Despite Barr’s recent revelation, the attorney general railed against mail-in voting throughout Trump’s re-election campaign, and Twitter users noticed the change of tune.

While some pundits and journalists praised Barr, welcoming him to “the Resistance,” others joked that Trump will soon fire his attorney general via Twitter post:

Bill Barr, welcome to the Resistance. https://t.co/HHQZhudaNz — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) December 1, 2020

Not sure how Antifa recruited Bill Barr, but it’s paying off https://t.co/nmLXt3NOkf — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 1, 2020

Even Barr won’t support this tragicarnival. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 1, 2020

🚨 👀Who knew Bill Barr was part of the deep state!! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/F8TTmVXAwV — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) December 1, 2020

Kraken isn’t cracking for DOJ. pic.twitter.com/ew5xoTZRGp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 1, 2020

he’s gonna tweet that Barr is fired, isn’t he — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 1, 2020

AG Barr is quite the political Weeble. https://t.co/nXhrafboI3 — Untucked with Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 1, 2020

So does Trump throw in the towel – or add Barr to the growing list of Republicans who he says are conspiring against him? https://t.co/i7x4vIbYJu — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) December 1, 2020

Trump keeps losing. This time it’s… checks notes: Attorney General Bill Barr?!?!? Yep. When you’ve lost the Cover-Up General…https://t.co/jwhLCkIv0W — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 1, 2020

So Bill Barr emerges from hiding… to knife the President’s fraud claims. Wow. https://t.co/W4yFWf9Mpz — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 1, 2020

Trump tweet describing Bill Barr as a terrible AG, a washed-up dope that everybody hates, incoming https://t.co/BComFLBjPe — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) December 1, 2020

lol Trump is gonna fire Barr isn’t he — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) December 1, 2020

So will he fire Barr, or just label him “enemy of the people?” https://t.co/TMhJIzs1Zm — Chris Vance (@Chrisvance123) December 1, 2020

Trump tweet firing Barr….in 3…2… https://t.co/sazVktjaie — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) December 1, 2020

WELCOME TO THE RESISTANCE ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR https://t.co/EsjRGYRspY — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) December 1, 2020

