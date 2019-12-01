2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker acknowledged to CBS his campaign was reaching an inflection point while approaching a December debate he has not qualified for.

“Is your campaign facing a do-or-die moment in terms of getting on the campaign stage?” John Dickerson asked Booker on Face the Nation Sunday morning. Dickerson was filling in for regular moderator Margaret Brennan.

“It is facing one of these moments and the people responded to this before if you want me in this race if you want my voice and message which is resonating then I need help,” Booker said, asking supporters to contribute to his campaign. “I am not taking corporate PAC money … I am running on individual contributions and that’s what we are going to need to keep going.”

Dickerson also asked if Booker’s campaign message was not resonating with voters.

“You are trying to get on the next debate stage, your message in the ad–you talk about love and unity, you talk about that throughout. Is that message not selling?” he asked.

Booker said it was, pointing to his number of endorsements in early primary states.

“I didn’t get into this election for any other reason I thought the most important thing we needed in this country is to try to affirm that lines that divide us are not as the ties that bind us,” Booker said. “I am running for president because I think the next president, especially after this president, has to be a healer and get us back to putting indivisible into this one nation under God.”

Watch above, via CBS News.

