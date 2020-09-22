South Carolina Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison slammed his Senate rival, incumbent Lindsay Graham, accusing him of being more concerned with going on Fox News and hanging out with President Donald Trump than his home state’s voters.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday night, Harrison hit back at Graham’s rank hypocrisy about appointing a Supreme Court justice right before a presidential election as well as the senator’s apparent disregard for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and its accompanying economic crisis.

“What I find disturbing, Lawrence, is that Lindsey Graham took off almost all of August. He went golfing. He even got a tan,” Harrison pointed out. “And now he can find the urgency to rush a Supreme Court justice nomination through his committee and to the floor of the U.S. Senate, but he can’t find the urgency to address another Covid relief act.”

“In this state, we let 3,000 people to die,” Harrison addd. “There are a number of small businesses on the edge of closing. Again, we need a senator who is going to fight for us and not fight against us. And Lindsey Graham has exhausted his time in Washington, D.C. He needs to go home.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell then pointed to a Quinnipiac poll from last week that found Harrison and Graham tied at 48% apiece.

You know, in the old world of polling when an incumbent was running below 50%, the wisdom was the incumbent will lose because undecided voters will go to the new choice,” the MSNBC host said. “Do you believe you have the resources and the campaign team and the ground troops you need in South Carolina to actually pull this off?

“Lawrence, the momentum is on our side,” Harrison said. “It’s been consistent in our polling that 57%, 58% of folks want somebody new to be their U.S. senator. And they’re going to get somebody who is going to focus on them and fight for them. Lindsey just wants to sit with Sean Hannity every night or fly around on Air Force One or golf with the president. I want to do the work of the people of South Carolina.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

