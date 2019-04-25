comScore

Trump Welcomes ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden to the Race: ‘It Will Be Nasty’

By Aidan McLaughlinApr 25th, 2019, 8:27 am

President Donald Trump welcomed Joe Biden to the 2020 race on Thursday, hours after the former vice president announced his campaign.

The president’s backhanded welcome message was packed with barbs:

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign.”

“It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

[Photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

