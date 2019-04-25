Trump Welcomes ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden to the Race: ‘It Will Be Nasty’

President Donald Trump welcomed Joe Biden to the 2020 race on Thursday, hours after the former vice president announced his campaign.

The president’s backhanded welcome message was packed with barbs:

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign.”

“It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

[Photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

