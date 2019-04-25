Hannity Has Trump Give His Hot Takes on 2020 Dems: Mayor Pete is ‘Not Going to Make It’

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked President Donald Trump, during their marathon interview Thursday night, for a one-word description of each 2020 Democratic candidate. The president did not adhere to the word limit.

First up in the lightning round, Joe Biden. “Well, I think we’re calling him Sleepy Joe,” Trump said. “Cause I’ve known him for a while and he’s a pretty sleepy guy. He’s not going to be able to deal with [Chinese] President Xi. I can tell you. That’s a different level of energy and, frankly, intelligence.”

Trump said people wanted him to change “sleepy” to another word that rhymes with it [Ed note: Creepy]. But the president decided that was “too nasty.”

“He’s not going to be able to do the job,” Trump said.

Bernie Sanders: “He’s got a lot of energy, but he’s got misguided energy. He’s done very poorly in terms of the Senate. He’s had very little legislation. I think he talks a lot, but doesn’t get it done.”

Beto O’Rourke: “It’s a fluke,” Trump said. The president added that he “helped” Sen. Ted Cruz “a lot” in his race against O’Rourke with “a couple of massive rallies.”

Kamala Harris: “I think she’s got a little bit of a nasty wit, I think that’s about it.”

Pete Buttigieg: “He’s not going to make it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

