Influential South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn cut into Sen. Bernie Sanders’ electability argument on CNN’s New Day Friday, comparing him to failed 1972 Democratic nominee George McGovern, and sharing grave concerns he’s heard from Democrats.

“I talk to members on both sides of our political equation, some people who are very progressive, some people who are relatively moderate,” he said of a trip this month to Texas. “I talked to the faith community down there and they were very, very concerned about whether or not we will have somebody on the ticket that will cause down-ballot carnage. That’s our biggest problem for my members, we want to see somebody on the ticket that will allow us to expand our numbers, not having to run some kind of a rear guard campaign to avoid from being tarnished with a label.”

Clyburn said he has been in Congress 28 years, but in the minority 21 years, which is not a fun place to be. He echoed his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden, saying the country needs someone who will make the greatness of the country accessible and affordable, and warned against a repeat of the 1972 Democratic convention.

“I remember the crowds that George McGovern brought in, I remember all of the excitement,” Clyburn recalled “George McGovern left there, 3 o’clock in the morning, everybody yelling about what a great victory this was. He carried one state. One state.”

Clyburn said it is critical for everyone to be on the same page, “not with a couple of people yelling loud about how excited they are about a victory on the floor and then lose the country.”

Of Biden needing a big win to breathe life into his campaign, Clyburn went further than the campaign has been willing to go, calling for Biden to win South Carolina by a “substantial” margin.

“I would like to see double digits, and not just 10 or 11 — I would like to see 15 or 16, that’s what I want to see, I have no idea, but I feel good about our chances of getting there.”

Clyburn said the hope is for South Carolina to be the beginning of a surge and targeted Texas as a place Biden can win, citing a recent poll that showed Mike Bloomberg cuts into Biden’s support in the state, making it a dead heat with Sanders.

Endorsing Biden Wednesday, Clyburn talked about his and his late wife’s friendship with Biden and why he’s the right choice for South Carolina.

“I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly, Joe knows us,” he said.

