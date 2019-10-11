Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren brought down the house at CNN’s LBGTQ town hall in response to a hypothetical question about a male supporter objecting to gay marriage based on “traditional” religious grounds: “Then just marry one woman…assuming you can find one.”

Warren, who was one of nine 2020 Democratic hopefuls who participated in CNN’s event, was responding to a query by Morgan Cox, who is the chair of the board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, an LBGTQ advocacy organization.

“Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail,” Cox began, “and a supporter approaches you and says, senator, I’m old fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman. What is your response?”

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” she prefaced. “And I’m going to say, then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that,” she responded, drawing laughter and applause.

Then, after several beats, Warren slid the stiletto in: “Assuming you can find one.”

Cox and the audience erupted in applause and laughter as the senator turned and slowly walked away in a unmistakable drop-the-mic moment.

But after that raucous moment subsided, CNN’s Chris Cuomo followed up, pointing to her political epiphany from conservative to progressive. This prompted Warren to give a more in-depth, contextual answer on how she views the tension between religious freedom and civil rights for LBGTQ Americans.

“You were Republican by party for many years,” Cuomo noted. “Was there ever a time that you felt differently about this issue, in particular, about same-sex marriage?”

“No, I don’t think so. I don’t remember it. It may have been the case, I don’t have notes from when I was a little kid,” Warren said. “That was the basis of the faith that I grew up in. And it truly is about the preciousness of each and every life. It is about the worth of every human being. And I saw this as a matter of faith and saw there were a lot of different people who do a lot of different things who look different from each other, who sound different from each other, who form different kind of families. And I know that back in Oklahoma in those days, there weren’t many people who were out, but the way I grew up, it was gradual. It was the two ladies who lived together and it was just a part of what we understood in the area that I grew up. And the hatefulness frankly always really shocked me, especially for people of faith, because I think the whole foundation is the worth of every single human being. And I get people may make decisions for themselves that are different than the decisions other people make, but those are decisions about you. They are not decisions that tell other people what they can and cannot do.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

