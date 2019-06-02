2020 presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that his network may have to consider leaving the state of Georgia over newly passed abortion restrictions.

Swalwall was asked “how will you ensure that a woman’s right to autonomy over her own body and access to care is not determined by the state in which she lives?” by an audience member, speaking about the controversial law signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The legislation bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, just after six weeks of pregnancy, and it is scheduled to go into effect next year.

“Here’s what I’ll do as president. As president, I would only appoint justices who uphold the law, including the precedent that is Roe v. Wade,” Swalwell said. “I want us to repeal the Hyde Amendment that says that only a woman with private health care insurance can make that decision.”

Sciutto followed up by asking about a potential economic boycott in Georgia. “You have Netflix, Disney, NBCUniversal, Warner Media which owns CNN. They’ve all warned they may halt business here if that law goes into effect.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger said his company would consider leaving Georgia if the abortion ban goes into effect. Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

“Do you support that kind of economic boycott?” Sciutto asked, and Swalwell responded yes.

“And CNN may have to move,” Swalwell said. “There’s a lot of young women who work at CNN that will be affected.”

Watch above, via CNN

