The 11th commandment, made famous by President Ronald Reagan states “thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican.” Well, former Senator Rick Santorum through that axiom out the window, following President Donald Trump’s bizarre White House Press Briefing in which he alleged a corrupt American election that increasingly looks posed to lose.

Santorum served in the U.S. Congress representing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the focus of specious legal claims on behalf of the Trump Campaign who have claimed a vast conspiracy of voter fraud without presenting any evidence.

“There may be fraud,” Santorum hedged a bit, adding “We don’t know that right now.” But the broader point he made was to call out President Trump for claiming fraud “without any evidence is dangerous.”

Santorum’s comments matched the funeral tone on the CNN panel discussion that seem both gobsmacked and saddened by President Trump’s active undermining of the democratic process that lays at the foundation of the United States representative democratic government.

“It’s just very disappointing and shocking at times to hear the president say the things that he said,” he concluded. “I am hopeful that Republicans will stand up at this moment and say what needs to be said about the integrity of our election.”

