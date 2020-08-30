President Donald Trump clearly viewed the Republican National Convention as a success — both the week’s overall events and his own personal performance — and the oddsmakers may be smiling on him as well. The betting odds are now a dead heat between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The latest Real Clear Politics average for the betting odds between the two presidential candidates shows Biden at 50.6 percent and Trump at 49.1 percent — “virtually tied” as pollster Frank Luntz characterized it.

Betting odds are now virtually tied for the 2020 presidential election. • Biden: 50.6%

• Trump: 49.1% Biden was leading 61-37 just one month ago. 👉🏻 https://t.co/ad6tOK1BHj pic.twitter.com/fYdjHK9iRi — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 30, 2020

This average was comprised of the numbers from seven different online betting marketplaces, like Betfair and Matchbook, that allow users to wager on who they believe will win the presidential election in November. Three of the four were actually exactly tied.

This latest result is updated as of August 30, and shows a continued narrowing of the race from even just a few days ago.

