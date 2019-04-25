Fox & Friends Welcomes Joe Biden Into 2020 Race With Montage of ‘Some of the Flubs’

Fox & Friends welcomed recently announced Joe Biden into the 2020 run for the White House in the very manner that sets it apart from other cable morning news programs with whom it competes.

While Morning Joe was ostensibly singing Biden’s praises and giving advice, and CNN’s New Day was providing sober and dispassionate political analysis, Fox & Friends went with a pre-produced montage that highlighted many of the former Vice Presidents gaffes, or as co-host Steve Doocy impishly called it, “some of the flubs.”

Fox & Friends also chose to make some hay out of the fact that President Barrack Obama does not appear in the Biden announcement video, reporting that the former president under whom Biden served as Vice President has chosen to not endorse a candidate in the primaries.

Although Obama also didn’t endorse anyone in the 2016 primaries, Ainsley Earhardt says that Obama not endorsing anyone “doesn’t look good” for Biden.

