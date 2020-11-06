Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert traveled to Pennsylvania Friday to echo the Trump team claims of voter fraud in the state.

Pennsylvania has not been called yet by most outlets but as of this posting it looked very likely it’s going for Joe Biden, putting him over the top and winning the election outright.

Cheddar reporter J.D. Durkin spoke with Gohmert, who said “I’m hearing” of fraud.

.@LouieGohmertTX1: I’m hearing repeatedly of fraud. Me: What’s the evidence? Gohmert: There’s different kinds. Me: Have you seen evidence? Gohmert: I’m hearing from people who have. Me: Isn't it problematic for you to fan these fans? Gohmert: “You’re in a pollyanna world.” pic.twitter.com/jUMnzSdn5H — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 6, 2020

Durkin asked what fraud he’s talking about and what evidence he has.

“You can have different kinds of evidence,” Gohmert answered. “We knew taht mail-in ballots would be a prescription for fraud, easy for fraud, and that’s why they haven’t been used in such a wide-scale basis before.”

“Have you seen any of that evidence yourself?” Durkin again asked.

“I’m hearing about the evidence from people that have,” Gohmert said, before calling on the Department of Justice to step in.

Durkin asked if he’s concerned at all about “fanning the flames of this argument that there’s fraud happening without you yourself, an elected member of Congress, having seen that fraud.”

Gohmert said there’s been fraud in previous elections before claiming “I know it’s gotten worse this time.”

“Obviously you’re in a pollyanna world if you don’t see the destruction,” he declared.

On Fox News earlier Friday, Eric Shawn not only reported on air that the Trump campaign’s claims about Pennsylvania were baseless, but also that “Trump campaign lawyers admitted that there were Republican poll watchers, which was in direct conflict and contradiction of what the president was claiming in his falsehoods during that news conference yesterday.”

