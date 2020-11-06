As pressure builds on the networks to make a call in Pennsylvania and the race at larg, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki explained why there is still uncertainty with the Keystone State’s tally.

Kornacki broke it down all down into two categories: The outstanding absentee ballots and the provisional ballots.

“We think there are about 23,000 outstanding mail ballots in Philadelphia,” Kornacki explained. “In Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, about 35,000 uncounted mail-in ballots. In Bucks County … we think there are about 4,000. These are the big spots for it … but overall, you’re still looking at about 100,000 uncounted mail ballots.”

Kornacki then said that Joe Biden was currently winning Pennsylvania’s absentee ballots at a rate of 75 percent, but noted that the complexity occurs when one questions if all 100,000 ballots will be counted in the state.

He added that ballots can still be challenged and that those votes would not count for either candidate.

“So, you say there are 100,000 that are uncounted. That doesn’t mean that’s gonna be what actually goes into the vote total here. There’s uncertainty there,” he added. “If that came down 25,000, 30,000, to give you a sense of it. Then Biden is not getting as much out of that as I think people would assume.”

He then explained that there are also 100,000 provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, an unusually high number for the state.

“Because of the new mail voting system that Pennsylvania has, if you requested a mail-in ballot and it was sent to your home … and you decide on election day, I’m going to bring that ballot in myself, and you bring it down and you don’t have the ballot, the envelope, and the inner envelope — that’s a spoiled ballot, they give you a new one and you vote provisionally,” he explained.

He noted that there are more provisional ballots than normal in some Republican areas, which unlike mail-in ballots, often favor Donald Trump.

In the past, provisional ballots were Democrat-leaning, but this year, due to the pandemic and other factors, many will probably be in favor of the Republican party — so this needs to be considered before making the call, according to the MSNBC analyst.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

