Yesterday 106 House Republicans signed an amicus brief to show their support for the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit seeking to completely overturn the democratic election results in four states that went for Joe Biden.

The Texas lawsuit has been trashed by a number of legal experts for some of what it claims (including a ridiculous, debunked claim about Biden having “one in a quadrillion” chances), even as Trump allies insist this is the big one and express hope the Supreme Court will take this up after it rejected the Pennsylvania case.

The Republicans who signed on have been roundly slammed for anchoring themselves to it, but on Friday more Republicans climbed aboard, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, meaning that a significant majority of Republicans support this effort to overturn the election results.

Per Axios, McCarthy “was left off of the original filing on Thursday and would not answer questions about whether he supported the long-shot lawsuit” before signing onto it Friday.

Case after case brought to court by President Donald Trump’s legal team and their allies have been rejected, even by Trump-appointed judges, and in attempting to make their case, a number of Trump allies have pushed conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.

And that’s not even getting into the “New Nevada” and “New California” nonsense…

Welp, we now have states that don’t even *exist* filing amicus briefs in #SCOTUS in Texas’s overturn-the-election suit:https://t.co/qWA6TKGtEM I think we’ve officially jumped the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/L3Ui8xHk9w — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 11, 2020

