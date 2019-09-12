The 2020 Democratic field has — thankfully — been whittled down to ten candidates for the ABC News debate, being held in Houston, Texas this Thursday night.

The means the meat has been trimmed and the top candidates — in terms of polling and fundraising — will face off on the debate stage. This is the third debate, following CNN’s two-night slugfest in Detroit in late July and NBC’s wild inaugural debate in Miami in June.

Since then, Joe Biden has plowed through gaffes and concerns about his age to maintain a lead in the polls. Kamala Harris, following a strong debate performance in Detroit, has dropped in polls back into the scrum of middling candidates stuck at 5%. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, has surged, spooking Wall Street execs. Bernie Sanders has maintained his sizable base of support.

Here’s what you need to know to watch tonight’s showdown.

When is the debate?

The debate airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST. It will run until 11 p.m.

Where is the debate?

The debate is being held at Texas Southern University, a historically black university in Houston.

Where can I watch the debate?

The debate will air on ABC and Univision, with a Spanish translation. You can watch it online at ABCNews.com. A stream will also be available on apps Hulu Live, Roku, Facebook Watch, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, and Twitter.

Who are the moderators?

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC News World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos are moderating the debate.

Who are the candidates?

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

How did they qualify?

To qualify, each candidate needed to notch 2% in at least four Democratic polls. They also needed 130,000 donors from at least 20 states, with at least 400 in each state. Only ten candidates passed those qualifications, in a field that still counts 20.

What are the debate rules?

According to ABC, candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds to respond to questions from moderators and 45 seconds to respond to follow-up questions and rebuttals.

There will be opening statements, but no closing statements.

Mediaite, of course, will provide moment by moment coverage of tonight’s debate. Enjoy!

