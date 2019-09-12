The Hill TV host Krystal Ball went off on conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh for making a number of false accusations about her, including claiming she posed nude as a teenager.

Ball, a former MSNBC host and current anchor of Rising with the Hill’s Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, recounted Limbaugh’s comments on a show segment and in an accompanying thread.

“I didn’t want him to think he could just slime anyone with impunity. Most importantly though, if I did “pose nude” at 14, so fucking what?” she said.

So I have some sort of weird personal/public news. The other day on his show, Rush Limbaugh went on at length about how I posed nude when I was 14 or 15 (I did not.) I’ve been thinking for a few days about how to deal with this. Partly I didn’t really want to call more attention. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 12, 2019

Maybe just ignore it and move on. But the reality is, his show has millions of listeners and the transcript is readily available online. I didn’t want this slut-shaming smear just hanging out there. I’m also lucky enough to have a platform to set the record straight. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 12, 2019

But maybe the next person who get’s smeared will not. I didn’t want him to think he could just slime anyone with impunity. Most importantly though, if I did “pose nude” at 14, so fucking what? Should women be barred from public service because they have bodies and sexuality? — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 12, 2019

Limbaugh doesn’t get to be the morality police and I won’t stand by when slut-shaming is being used to undermine yet another woman, even when that woman is me. Here are his full comments and my full response. Also for the record @esaagar is the greatest. https://t.co/uV3jU9MjDu — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 12, 2019

Ball noted it appears that Limbaugh was referring to a 2010 leak of private party photos of Ball, but she was not nude in the photos and the images were from after she graduated college. “I think he felt the need to make this much more salacious in order to titillate his audience,” Ball said.

Ball also noted that Limbaugh claimed she won her election, which she did not. The leak came during her campaign for Congress in Virginia.

Limbaugh also accused her of posting the photos on “Facebook or MySpace or you know, MyButt.” Ball noted that Facebook did not exist when she was a teenager.

Enjeti recommended that she should pursue legal action against Limbaugh. “You should be fully within your rights to go after him,” he said.

Watch above, via The Hill.

