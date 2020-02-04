BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Takes Narrow Lead in Iowa as Party Announces Partial Results of Caucus
Feb 4th, 2020, 5:11 pm
The Iowa Democratic party released partial results of the caucuses last night — right after a press conference in which chairman Troy Price faced an intense grilling — that show Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slim lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.
Per the Iowa Democrats, with 62 percent of the vote in, the vote currently stands at:
Pete Buttigieg- 26.9%
Bernie Sanders- 25.1%
Elizabeth Warren- 18.3%
Joe Biden- 15.6%
Sanders is ahead in the popular vote, with 28,220 to Buttigieg’s 27,030.
Again, these are just partial results and they still have to tabulate the rest of the votes.
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor