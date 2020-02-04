BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Takes Narrow Lead in Iowa as Party Announces Partial Results of Caucus

The Iowa Democratic party released partial results of the caucuses last night — right after a press conference in which chairman Troy Price faced an intense grilling — that show Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slim lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Per the Iowa Democrats, with 62 percent of the vote in, the vote currently stands at:

Pete Buttigieg- 26.9%

Bernie Sanders- 25.1%

Elizabeth Warren- 18.3%

Joe Biden- 15.6%

Sanders is ahead in the popular vote, with 28,220 to Buttigieg’s 27,030.

Again, these are just partial results and they still have to tabulate the rest of the votes.

