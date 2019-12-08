Joe Biden Gets Testy With NPR When Compared to Trump Over Voter Confrontation: ‘He’s Lying!’

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden got testy with NPR about his confrontation with a voter in Iowa after host Rachel Martin said his behavior was not unlike President Donald Trump.

Biden spoke with NPR’s Morning Edition, where Martin broached the subject of his confrontation with a voter accusing him of negligence toward Hunter Biden and questioning him on Ukraine.

“What Donald Trump says, he makes fun of people. He belittles people. He lies. I don’t do any of those things. Period. The fact of the matter is this guy stood up, and he was in fact, lying. And I just pointed out, ‘You’re a liar.’ It’s a fact: he lied. Period,” Biden told Martin. “He’s lying! He’s lying. You acknowledge what he said wasn’t even true. None of the mainstream media believes any of that was true.”

About what happened the other day at your town hall. Because you’ve got a lot of, you got a lot of attention for it. A man stood up and started throwing false allegations your way about your son Hunter Biden and his work in Ukraine and your work as vice president then in Ukraine. And you responded by calling him a “damn liar.”

Because he lied.

And then you challenged him to push ups.

I was joking with him because he —

And then you asked him for an IQ test.

He came along. What was he saying? He said he’s entitled to do this. He said, “You’re too old.” He said, “You’re too old. I can’t vote for somebody as old as you.” I said okay. And he was challenging me what kind of shape, and so I kidded. I said, “Want to do a pushup contest?” I was joking. Look, I’m in pretty good shape.

Which is what Donald Trump says a lot. “Hey, you can’t take a joke. I was joking.”

No, no, no, no, no —

But the point —

Don’t compare me to Donald Trump.

But people did. At the town hall I was just at.

No, they didn’t.

Yes they did. They said to me, the woman you met at the end, 94 year old Mary said to me, “I was so disappointed in him.” This is a direct quote. “That is not the Joe I know. He sounded like Donald Trump in that clip.”

Well, look. What Donald Trump says, he makes fun of people. He belittles people. He lies. I don’t do any of those things. Period. The fact of the matter is this guy stood up, and he was in fact, lying. And I just pointed out, “You’re a liar.” It’s a fact: he lied. Period. And so, you know, maybe I shouldn’t have kidded with him about that, “No, let’s do push-ups.” It’s like I was out here in a parade, a Fourth of July parade.

But I think people’s point was, in this time when you talk about needing to restore civility, it’s so important to so many people.

That’s not civil? To call someone who lied a liar?

To call someone a “damn liar”? A voter? This isn’t Trump, president Trump.

But he’s lying! He’s lying. You acknowledge what he said wasn’t even true. None of the mainstream media believes any of that was true.

I think it was the tone. I think it was the tone that was off putting to people.

My mother would say, “God love you dear.”