Presidential hopeful Joe Biden hardened his calls for gun control on Monday by suggesting a ban on all firearms with magazines capable of holding “multiple bullets.”

The leading Democratic 2020 candidate made the comment while speaking to reporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for a Labor Day campaign stop, during which he excoriated the president for not having the stomach to address rising levels of mass gun violence in America.

“It’s about time the president got out of this state of denial on two critical things and they both came ahead this weekend,” Biden said while discussing the relation between climate change and Hurricane Dorian, as well as Saturday’s shooting in Texas that resulted in the deaths of 7 people.

“On dealing with firearms, it is irrational with — all due respect for the governor of Texas — on the very day you see a mass shooting and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns being able to take them places of worship, store it in school, and it’s absolutely irrational. It’s all about special interests and it has to stop,” he added.

The former vice president was referencing a number of new firearm laws in Texas that went into effect on Sunday aimed at easing restrictions on carrying in places of worship and storing guns inside vehicles parked at schools.

“The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them,” Biden said — a policy change that would bar the vast majority of commercially available firearms from the U.S. market. “It’s absolutely mindless. It’s no violation of the Second Amendment. It’s just a bow of special interests of the gun manufactures and the NRA.”

During the outdoors Iowa presser, Biden insisted that there’s no room to compromise with Republicans on new firearm laws, calling instead for Democrats “to just push, push, and push.”

In a recent New York Times op-ed, the Democratic candidate laid out his gun control platform and pointed to semi-automatic weapons with magazines capable of holding over 10 rounds as the main issue that needs to be addressed.

“There is so much we can do — practical, sensible steps that draw broad support among the American people. But we will see only more and deadlier shootings if we continue to dodge the core issue of unregulated assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in our communities,” he wrote.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

