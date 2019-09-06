Former Illinois Congressman and announced 2020 Republican presidential challenger Joe Walsh slammed the “scared to death” Republican Party for allowing its state parties to cancel primaries and caucuses to protect President Donald Trump: “That is undemocratic BS.”

Walsh offered his criticism on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, in reaction to a new Politico report that state Republican parties in four states — South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, and Kansas — are poised to cancel their 2020 primaries or caucuses as soon as this coming weekend. Walsh and with former Republican Governor of Massachusetts, Bill Weld, have declared essentially symbolic 2020 primary challenges to Trump, who still enjoys overwhelming support with the GOP faithful.

“This is not North Korea or Russia. Donald Trump is trying to eliminate elections,” Walsh said of the state parties’ moves. “That is undemocratic BS. It’s wrong and that’s the kind of thing that should piss off Republican voters.

“I think they’re afraid,” Walsh added. “I think they’re scared to death of this president having any other name on a primary ballot against him because he’s imploding day by day.”

Walsh, who voted for Trump in 2016, claims to have had a recent epiphany about the president’s lack of fitness for office. But Melber confronted Walsh with a supercut from Fox News criticizing the former Congressman’s own recent rhetoric, including toxic comments that the erstwhile right-wing radio host has admitted were “a little bit racist.”

“He called Obama a Muslim, used the N-word on Twitter and may have owed his wife a mere $117,000 in child support. He probably would have a better shot with this Joe Walsh from The Eagles,” the Fox News clips pointed out.

“Is Fox News wrong there?” Melber asked.

Instead of addressing his past behavior, Walsh merely brushed off the attacks as Fox News protecting the president. “I stopped paying attention to Donald Trump’s sycophants. I pay attention to what Trump is doing,” he replied. “Sometimes, Ari, I’m too provocative. I get that. When I step in it, I apologize. Contrast that with this guy in the White House who purposefully stokes racism and bigotry to divide this country. I’ll run against that any day.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

