Joe Walsh, mounting a long-shot GOP primary bid against President Donald Trump, said this afternoon he’s tweeted racist things but he himself is not a racist. He elaborated to CNN’s John Berman tonight and said everyone’s a little bit racist.

Walsh said he won’t apologize for every tweet, saying he abhors political correctness, but admitted to Berman, “Everything I’ve tweeted, I’ll own.”

Berman brought up that earlier interview about admitting to his racist tweets while saying he doesn’t consider himself a racist.

“I think we’re all a little bit racist,” Walsh responded. “We’ve all said racist things. I’ll bet if you and I went through everybody’s Twitter feed, we’re going to find things that are objectionable and offensive. I think we all have. I know when I look back at some of my Tweets over the years, because I was so outspoken, yeah, I’ve tweeted some racist things. On purpose? No.”

