JUST IN: Elizabeth Warren Overtakes Joe Biden For First Time in Iowa Poll

A new poll in Iowa shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) surging upward in Iowa, to the point that she is at the top of the field and overtaking Joe Biden.

The poll shows Warren with 22% of likely Democratic caucus-goers saying she is their first choice for president, with Biden behind at 20% and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 11%. The poll was conducted by the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom.

This is the first Register poll to show Warren in the lead

No other candidate registered in the double digits in the poll. The poll of 602 likely Democratic caucus-goers was conducted Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, and the margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points–so Warren’s lead is well within the margin of error.

Breaking down the poll on CNN Newsroom, CNN Political Director David Chalian said “You see Warren and Biden are in a tier to themselves, and there is no clear leader between them. We should note this is a margin of error plus or minus 4%. The difference between them is well inside that. There is no clear leader, but what is clear is the direction these candidates are moving.”

“In June she was at 15%. She’s up 7 points, Alex. She’s at 22% now. Joe Biden down 3 points. Bernie Sanders down 5 points. Pete Buttigieg down 6 points. Kamala Harris holding steady and even at 6%. But there is only one person there making substantial forward movement in Iowa, that first in the nation contest. That is the Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren,” Chalian said.

