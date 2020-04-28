JUST IN: Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden For President

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday during a virtual town hall with the 2020 Democratic nominee and former vice president.

After Biden introduced Clinton as “the woman who should be President of the United States right now,” Clinton went on to praise and endorse him.

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” declared Clinton. “Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together. Showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president, and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life.”

“Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he is responsible for leading during this crisis,” she continued, adding, “Well, I know what a difference it would make because I have been there. I’ve seen firsthand what presidents can and should do. And I, like so many Americans, really wish that we had that kind of leadership now.”

Clinton went on to claim that Biden “has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” before saying she’s “been privileged to work with him over the last 25+ years.”

Watch above via Fox News.

