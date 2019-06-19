Senator Lindsey Graham defended Joe Biden on Fox News tonight amid Democratic criticisms of the former veep for his comments about civility in a Congress with two segregationist senators.

Biden named two former Democratic senators who held strong segregationist views, and candidates from Cory Booker to Kamala Harris have come out to criticize him.

Graham told Bret Baier, “If you want to give me a list of why I can’t deal with you because I disagree with you, I could make a long list for everybody running for president on the Democratic side. If that becomes the norm, that we can’t work with somebody because of whatever position they take we don’t like, then it’s over.”

He said Biden “did nothing wrong” by working with “people that I didn’t agree with for the good of the country,” bringing up how Biden spoke at Strom Thurmond‘s funeral and saying that doesn’t mean Biden agreed with everything he said.

“If you can’t do business with the other side, where does this country go?” Graham added.

He went on to talk about the campaign and said Biden probably can’t “make it through this primary without becoming a socialist embracing impeachment.” Graham praised Trump and said, “To have 25,000 people show up for an hour and a half, there’s some magic there. If the rest of us in this business don’t appreciate that magic, we are making a mistake.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com