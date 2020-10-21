Former President Barack Obama laid into his White House successor on Wednesday in his first major appearance on the 2020 campaign trail, blasting Donald Trump’s conduct on everything from attempting to throw millions of American off their health care during the coronavirus pandemic to retweeting bonkers conspiracy theories to threatening to jail his political opponents — Obama included.

Appearing at a CDC-compliant drive-in rally for his former Vice President, Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Obama did not hold back from hitting Trump and his party.

“Republicans tried to repeal or undermine [Obamacare] more than 60 times. And when they’ve been asked about it they keep on promising we’re going to have a great replacement. They said ‘It’s coming.’ It’s been coming in two weeks for the last 10 years. Where is it?” Obama said, mockingly. “Now they’re trying to dismantle your care in the Supreme Court as we speak. As quickly as they can in the middle of a pandemic with nothing but empty promises to take its place. It’s shameful.”

Obama then fired back at Trump’s comments denigrating the military as “suckers” and “losers,” as reported in an explosive piece in The Atlantic.

“Who does that?” Obama said in dismay. “These heroes are somebody’s children, somebody’s spouse, somebody’s dad or mom. [Biden] understands that. And he’s going to restore our standing in the world. Because he knows that America’s true strength comes from setting an example that the world wants to follow.”

Next, he whacked the president for retweeting — and then casually excusing — a truly deranged conspiracy theory about SEAL Team Six and an Osama bin Laden body double.

“With Joe and Kamala [Harris] at the helm you’re not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day. And that’s worth a lot,” Obama said. “You’re not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won’t be so exhausting. You might be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner without having an argument. You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president is not going to retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or that Navy SEALS didn’t actually kill bin Lden. Think about that. The President of the United States retweeted that. Imagine, what – what?”

“That’s not normal presidential behavior,” Obama emphasized. “We wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a co-worker. We wouldn’t tolerate it in our own family except for maybe crazy uncle somewhere, you know, yeah, he’s — why would we expect and accept this from the President of the United States?

“Why are folks making excuses for that? Oh, well, that’s just him. No, it’s — no,” Obama insisted. “There are consequences to these actions. They embolden other people to be cruel and divisive and racist. And it frays the fabric of our society. And it affects how our children see things. And it affects the ways that our families get along. It affects how the world looks at America. That behavior matters. Character matters.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]