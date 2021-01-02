WATCH: Peter Navarro Tells Judge Jeanine That Pence Can Delay Biden Inauguration (He Can’t)

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had a new idea for President Donald Trump’s windmill-tilting endeavors to overturn the 2020 election results: just have Vice President Mike Pence demand an investigation and delay President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20th inauguration. Navarro made the wildly unconstitutional suggestion on Justice with Judge Jeanine, where it went unchallenged by host Jeanine Pirro, who, unlike Navarro, went to law school.

Twelve Republican Senators and a reported 140 Republican members of the House have said that they plan to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6th, over which Pence will preside as part of his vice presidential duties. Pence had mostly remained mum until Saturday night, issuing a statement through a spokesman that he “welcomes their efforts” to “raise objections and bring forward evidence.”

Other Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) have publicly denounced the efforts as an “egregious ploy” meant to advance certain Republicans’ political ambitions at the expense of the integrity of the American political system.

On Saturday evening’s show, Pirro asked Navarro about the Republicans who were seeking to object to the vote certification, the investigation into the election they were demanding, if he had any hopes they could succeed, and if they would be able to complete their work by January 2oth, when Biden is going to be inaugurated as the next president.

Navarro replied that he and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had been on a Zoom call with, he claimed, “hundreds of state legislators” who were “hot” and “angry” about how the “Democratic Party as a matter of strategy stole this election from Donald J. Trump,” and he promised on Monday he would share proof of this on Twitter in a report he was calling “The Art of the Steal.”

“They stole this and we can prove it,” Navarro said as Pirro nodded along.

They cannot prove it. Since the November 3 election, Trump’s campaign and various allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in multiple states and with the United States Supreme Court. To date, they have been unable to even allege levels of fraud that would overturn Biden’s victory in even one state, much less the multiple states needed to flip his Electoral College victory over Trump.

“I would not be surprised to see a special counsel on this,” Navarro continued, another idea that he baselessly promoted last month, that time for Trump himself. Neither the Constitution nor any other provision of federal law give the president the authority to appoint a special counsel; that power rests solely with the attorney general. Needless to say, the vice president also does not have this power.

“Vice President Pence has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done,” Navarro continued, as Pirro nodded along again. “I can’t imagine when he looks at the facts he won’t vote the right way on that.”

“The 10-day window is something that they can change the date,” Pirro interjected, but “January 20 cannot be changed, that is constitutional.”

“It can be changed,” Navarro insisted. “We can go past that date. We can go past that date, if we need to. And we have got to get this right…We need to take it back for the people.”

Amendment XX of the Constitution, Section 1, expressly states, “The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January…and the terms of their successors shall then begin,” without any exceptions or mechanisms for a delay or change.

Pirro did not mention that constitutional provision or any other law, and merely thanked Navarro and wished him a happy new year before going to her next guest.

Watch the above video, via Fox News.

