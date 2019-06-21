comScore

Political Nerds Caption Viral Photo of Bernie and Warren on a Flight: ‘Would a Socialist Recline His Chair?’

By Connor MannionJun 21st, 2019, 3:41 pm

A photo of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ending up in coach on a flight together is going viral on Twitter.

Both of the 2020 election opponents have window seats, with Warren seated behind Sanders in the flight.

Twitter politicos were quick to pounce both on the seating arraignment and the senators’ seatmate looking directly at the camera.

Many also noted the seating arraignment reflects how Warren is close behind and gaining on Sanders, an early frontrunner, in recent polling.

