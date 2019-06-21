A photo of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ending up in coach on a flight together is going viral on Twitter.

Off2Miami! @BernieSanders in Seat 15A Thought Bubble: “Is she going to kick my chair? I know she’s going to kick my chair! Elizabeth, don’t even think of kicking my chair!” @ewarren in 16A Thought Bubble: “I’m going to kick it the exact moment he thinks I won’t.” @thehill pic.twitter.com/jOTAJSyIwu — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) June 21, 2019

Both of the 2020 election opponents have window seats, with Warren seated behind Sanders in the flight.

Twitter politicos were quick to pounce both on the seating arraignment and the senators’ seatmate looking directly at the camera.

Many also noted the seating arraignment reflects how Warren is close behind and gaining on Sanders, an early frontrunner, in recent polling.

Would a socialist recline his chair? https://t.co/B9EKZqvdhi — Josh Kalla (@j_kalla) June 21, 2019

Guy in 15B thought bubble: “Ugh I booked a Miami vacation to get a break from this shit” https://t.co/0xDA8VNNI2 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 21, 2019

From another perspective: @ewarren thought bubble: “He better fucking recline his chair.” @berniesanders thought bubble: “I’m still ahead of her.” https://t.co/ms90hNZM6q — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) June 21, 2019

Is she sitting over the “corporate wing” of the Democratic Party? (Sorry) https://t.co/h7zPr5DdQH — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 21, 2019

they are both seated above the left wing. https://t.co/lQGcn6lquQ — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) June 21, 2019

Middle Seat Guy: *record scratch, freeze frame.* Yup, that’s me. https://t.co/IfBkM0NbUQ — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) June 21, 2019

With 24 candidate running, how were there not 12 more on the plane https://t.co/WItZpufc19 — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) June 21, 2019

Warren right behind Sanders in the polls and irl https://t.co/hkXnlNhTcq — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) June 21, 2019

tfw when you see a coworker outside of work and you try and figure out how much you actually have to interact https://t.co/vA6ZYN8Twd — Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) June 21, 2019

She looks like she’s just doing her own thing but really, @EWarren is figuring out how to leapfrog @BernieSanders and end up in 14A. https://t.co/AITsE3uzKc — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) June 21, 2019

Instantly iconic. Bernie’s seat mate thought bubble: “I’m going to be a fucking meme now, aren’t I?” https://t.co/6A7RUzKnDF — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) June 21, 2019

[Featured image via Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com