Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson told Black Americans to vote in a new commercial for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden which accused President Donald Trump of desiring voter suppression.

“Voter suppression has taken many forms,” declared Jackson in the commercial which was released on Friday. “First they used the poll tax to keep Black folks from voting. Then it was the literacy test, racial terrorism, and violence.”

“New day, same old dirty tricks,” he continued, adding, “If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it from you.”

“Vote early. Vote like your life depends on it. I’m exercising my right to vote, and you should too,” concluded Jackson. “Not because I want you to, but because he doesn’t. Vote, dammit, vote!”

In July, Jackson took part in a virtual fundraiser for Biden, and in 2019, he referred to Trump as a “motherf*cker.”

I’m proud to be part of an exciting virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden for President on July 4th where we’ll declare our independence from the disastrous Trump Administration.

Tickets start at just $50. Go to https://t.co/EDZXvCd6A1 and join me there! pic.twitter.com/RZq2d1RVcZ — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 2, 2020

The Snakes on a Plane star hasn’t always been enamored with Biden, however,

In June 2019, upon being asked whether he liked any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, Jackson said, “I just haven’t been inspired by what everybody’s trying to do, say, prove, whatever.”

Watch above via the Joe Biden campaign.

