Karens Voting For Biden, Dicks Voting For Trump, Study Finds

A strong majority of women named “Karen” are voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a study released Monday.

“Over the past two months, The New York Times and Siena College have conducted polls in almost every battleground state, creating a large database of likely voters and their preferences,” the Times revealed, presenting a selection of popular first names and their ideological slant.

Of those with a first name of “Karen,” the study found, 60 percent are voting for Biden. The figure fell to 57 percent when considering data from those who support neither candidate. Next were women named “Barbara” and “Lisa,” of whom 58 and 54 percent, respectively, said they were voting for Biden.

Men named “Richard” and “Thomas” fell on the other end of the spectrum. Sixty-four percent of those named “Richard,” and 61 percent of those named “Thomas,” said they were voting for Trump.

Over the past few years, “Karen” has — in the media — become a nickname for women who throw public tantrums, unfairly call the police, or request to speak with the manager.

Dictionary.com defines “Karen” as a “slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.”

“Karen is generally stereotyped as having a blonde bob haircut, asking to speak to retail and restaurant managers to voice complaints or make demands, and being an anti-vaxx , Generation X soccer mom,” Dictionary.com explained.

Those with the first name “Donald” overwhelmingly said they were voting for Trump, at 68 percent to 19 percent for Biden. Those named “Joseph” were evenly split between the two candidates.

