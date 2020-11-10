U.S. Daily Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Reach Record Highs; Over 1 Million New Cases Reported Since Start of November

For weeks public health experts have warned about a surge in coronavirus cases heading into winter, and now new data shows alarming increases in cases and hospitalizations.

The Pfizer vaccine news has been an encouraging development, and Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that a vaccine would be available to the general public by April 2021.

But Fauci and others have been sounding the alarm about a new wave of cases in upcoming weeks. As of Tuesday night, per Johns Hopkins, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is over 10 million and the number of deaths is close to 240,000.

The total number of cases hit the 9 million mark on October 30th, meaning that over one million new coronavirus cases have been reported in just the first ten days of November alone.

The number of daily cases reached yet another record high on Tuesday, with over 131,000 new cases reported. More alarmingly, the U.S. has reached another high with respect to hospitalizations — over 62,000.

And per the COVID Tracking Project, not only are deaths rising, the death count is “the highest since August 19.”

Today’s number of currently hospitalized people—62k—is also a record. A total of 17 states have reported single-day record hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/l6h6x8wZG3 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 11, 2020

Deaths are also rising. Today’s death count is the highest since August 19, pushing the 7-day average up to nearly 1,000. pic.twitter.com/mUqmuDrBAj — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 11, 2020

President Donald Trump falsely claimed for weeks the U.S. is “rounding the turn” and that the media would stop talking about covid after the election. A White House spokesperson attacked Fauci for an interview he gave warning about the U.S. response and accused him of being part of “The Swamp.”

