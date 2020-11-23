Trump Fuming That His Legal Team is Filled With ‘Fools That Are Making Him Look Bad’: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly fuming that his legal team is filled with “fools that are making him look bad,” despite praising them in public.

The report comes after Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis — the lead attorneys in Trump’s legal team– held a surreal press conference on last week, during which Giuliani acted out scenes from My Cousin Vinny before his hair leaked black ooze.

Despite formerly referring to themselves as an “elite strike force,” Trump’s legal team distanced themselves from Powell once she pushed absurd conspiracy theories claiming widespread voter fraud, resulting in a public clash.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in a personal capacity,” Ellis and Giuliani stated in a press release.

The statement came after Powell pushed a conspiracy theory regarding voting machine fraud in Georgia, and accused the state’s governor, Brian Kemp (R) of being complicit.

“Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it, because they’re in on the Dominion scam with their last-minute purchase or award of a contract to Dominion of $100 million,” Powell said while appearing on Newsmax TV. “The state bureau of investigation for Georgia ought to be looking into financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state’s family about that time.”

According to the NBC News report, Trump is not the only one upset with his legal team: Other allies and aides were allegedly unhappy with Giuliani’s role on the team as well, as he “makes mockery” of issues they consider legitimate.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]