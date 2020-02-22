comScore

BERNIE SANDERS WINS NEVADA

Trump Offers Congratulations to Bernie Sanders as Senator is Set to Run Away With Nevada

By Reed RichardsonFeb 22nd, 2020, 7:23 pm
President Donald Trump

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump congratulated Bernie Sanders on his apparent victory in the Nevada caucus, but still couldn’t help but insult him while mocking the other 2020 Democratic candidates and implying that there exists a conspiracy to keep Sanders from winning.

In a Saturday evening tweet, not long after Fox News called the Nevada caucus for Sanders, Trump noted that the Vermont Senator is “doing well” and again mocked Mike Bloomberg for his “worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: