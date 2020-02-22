President Donald Trump congratulated Bernie Sanders on his apparent victory in the Nevada caucus, but still couldn’t help but insult him while mocking the other 2020 Democratic candidates and implying that there exists a conspiracy to keep Sanders from winning.

In a Saturday evening tweet, not long after Fox News called the Nevada caucus for Sanders, Trump noted that the Vermont Senator is “doing well” and again mocked Mike Bloomberg for his “worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates.”

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

