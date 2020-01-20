Fox News’ Tucker Carlson warned Republicans tonight about how 2020 isn’t in the bag for them and how Bernie Sanders in particular could beat President Donald Trump and even win over some of his supporters.

“Republicans are starting to think that victory is assured, and that’s a mistake,” he said. “America remains as divided as it was three years ago… Trump could lose. Will he lose? Well, that depends entirely what he runs on.”

Carlson said Trump’s “MAGA” message clearly resonated with voters who saw Trump as someone who could solve their problems.

The economic numbers now, Carlson said, are good but things are “not fixed”:

“The big numbers — unemployment and inflation, to name two— tell one story, and it’s a good story. But dig a little deeper. A Pew poll from this fall provides a glimpse of what is actually happening in a lot of parts of the country. In that survey, 56 percent of Americans said the economy was excellent or good. And that’s good news. But then there was this: only 31 percent said the economy was helping them and their families. Just 32 percent thought the current economy was helping the middle class. 58 percent thought the opposite. Among lower-income Republicans, 47 percent said economic conditions were hurting them. Just 30 percent said they were helping. Now, keep in mind, these aren’t sociology professors from the Oberlin faculty lounge. This is the president’s core, it’s his base… For a lot of middle class people, wages aren’t keeping pace with expenses. Child care, housing, education, health care — they’re all getting more expensive by the year.”

He argued that “the candidate who makes it easier for 30-year-olds to get married and have kids will win the election and deserve to win,” which brought him around to Sanders:

“Bernie Sanders may get the Democratic nomination. And if he does, every Republican in Wasington will spend the next ten months reminding you that socialism does not work and never has. And they’ll be right, obviously. But if Sanders pledges to forgive student loans, he will still win many thousands of voters who went for Donald Trump last time. Why? Because debt is crushing an entire generation of Americans. Republicans need to make a plan to make it better, or they will be left behind.”

Carlson added that Republicans shouldn’t “ignore the social issues” because “the social fabric is coming apart” and they should “defend traditional values.”

“Democrats are waging the most aggressive possible campaign against everything normal people think is virtuous. They’re promising to undo our justice system, emptying our prisons, even as they undermine the police and strip you of the right to defend yourself. They’re openly inviting chaos,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

