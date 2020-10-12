WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds First Rally Since Covid Diagnosis in Florida

President Donald Trump is in Florida Monday night for his first big in-person campaign rally since getting the coronavirus ten days ago.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said last Thursday that he “fully anticipate[s] the President’s safe return to public engagements” on Saturday. Earlier Monday Conley said the president has tested negative for the virus on consecutive days.

