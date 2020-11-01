President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hitting the campaign trail hard with two days to go until the election.

Trump is set to speak in Dubuque, Iowa this afternoon, while Biden is speaking in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trump is currently leading in Iowa, following new polling from the Des Moines Register showing him up by 7. The current RealClearPoltiics average of polls has him ahead by 0.7.

Pennsylvania, a key state where both men have been aggressively campaigning in the past week, currently has Biden leading. The RCP average of Pennsylvania polls has him leading by 4.

