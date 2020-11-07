comScore

White House Crowd Trolls Trump Over Biden Victory By Blaring MAGA Rally Dance Fave YMCA

By Josh FeldmanNov 7th, 2020, 3:33 pm

President Donald Trump played “YMCA” at a lot of his 2020 campaign rallies, to the point where the president’s dancing to the song became a meme among his supporters online.

After news of his election loss broke, massive crowds of people took to the streets in a number of cities in celebration. Outside the White House, they played “YMCA.”

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, per one reporter, the Trump supporters played “YMCA” but the Biden supporters danced in celebration there too.

