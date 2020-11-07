White House Crowd Trolls Trump Over Biden Victory By Blaring MAGA Rally Dance Fave YMCA

President Donald Trump played “YMCA” at a lot of his 2020 campaign rallies, to the point where the president’s dancing to the song became a meme among his supporters online.

After news of his election loss broke, massive crowds of people took to the streets in a number of cities in celebration. Outside the White House, they played “YMCA.”

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

The YMCA is happening outside WH too pic.twitter.com/tHC9kaEOC2 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, per one reporter, the Trump supporters played “YMCA” but the Biden supporters danced in celebration there too.

The Trump supporters are playing YMCA but the Biden supporters are the ones dancing here in Philly pic.twitter.com/WDTCWLgCZV — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) November 7, 2020

