ABC’s Jon Karl Thirstily Asks Jon Stewart if He Plans to Run for Office: ‘There’s a Guy in Ukraine, Who’s a Comedian’ Who’s Now President

Comedian Jon Stewart is continuing to jump on network airwaves to push the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare services to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while overseas, and some are continuing to ask whether he will go the way of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and drop entertainment for politics entirely.

Appearing on ABC on Sunday, Stewart again addressed the question during an interview addressing the PACT Act and Stewart’s criticism of Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and others who have stalled the bill in the Senate. Jonathan Karl thirstily asked Stewart whether he would run for “any office at all,” drawing a comparison between the comedian and Zelensky.

“There’s a guy in Ukraine who’s a comedian who had a very popular show who is now president of Ukraine. Some people think he’s a very good president. Is there any chance you run for office, any office at all?” Karl asked.

Stewart sidestepped the question and said there is a “chance” he goes to Washington D.C. again, but it will be to join veteran activists on the Capitol steps pushing for the PACT Act to be approved in the Senate.

“I will join them, and we will stay there until the United States government does the right thing by the men and women who fought to protect it. That’s what I’m after,” the former Daily Show host said.

While Stewart did jokingly say he’s mulled running for office in the past, the liberal comedian has dismissed calls for him to jump fully into the political fray recently.

In July, a Politico opinion piece from Juleanna Glover called for Stewart to run in 2024, immediately starting a debate and trend on social media. Stewart had a much more blunt response then.

“Ummm…no thank you,” he tweeted, again turning attention to the PACT Act and lack of support from Toomey and others.

Watch above via ABC

