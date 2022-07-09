Jon Stewart’s Four Word Answer to Viral Oped Calling On Him to Run for President: ‘Ummm…’

As 2024 draws closer, more and more suggestions for both the Republican and Democratic tickets are being thrown out. The latest is comedian Jon Stewart, who gave a blunt answer as to his actual interest in leading the country from the White House.

In a Friday Politico opinion piece by Juleanna Glover, a former advisor for Republicans like Dick Cheney and Rudy Giuliani, it was argued that Stewart is a “better fit than most politicians for what modern politics has become.” The headline even suggested a head-to-head showdown with another media personality, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“If Tucker Runs in 2024, Here’s Who the Democrats Need,” the post was titled. It immediately made its way across social media with numerous liberal commentators and activists dismissing the idea of Democrats turning to a celebrity in 2024 (when President Joe Biden would presumably be running again).

As debate over a Stewart presidential campaign raged and trended on Twitter, the comedian, who currently hosts a talk show for Apple TV+, jumped into the fray and made his feelings clear.

“Ummm…No thank you,” the former Daily Show host tweeted.

Stewart used the attention to draw eyeballs to a veterans healthcare bill that he has been pushing recently, one which he says has been stalled by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

“But while I have your attention, could all of you (including news orgs) please ask @PatToomey why he is single-handedly stalling a veterans health care bill that passed w huge bipartisan support over a technicality? Asking for 3.5 million friends. Thanks!” Stewart tweeted.

On top of his AppleTV+ series and directing a couple of feature films since leaving Daily Show, Stewart has primarily focused on throwing his support behind expanded healthcare for veterans and first responders. He has recently been pushing for healthcare to cover veterans who faced toxic exposure while overseas from things like “burn pits.”

Stewart has addressed running for office in the past, despite his lack of interest in the presidency. Earlier this year, he told Kara Swisher he’s thought of running as a way to replace the “shitheads” currently holding office.

While receiving the Mark Twain Prize in April at the Kennedy Center, friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle told Stewart, “I wish you would run for president.”

He follows that up by joking, “But I imagine it would be hard for a coke guy to do.”

You can watch that clip (and Stewart joining in on the laughter at Chappelle’s suggestion) above via The Kennedy Center.

