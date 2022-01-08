Alec Baldwin Says He Is ‘1000% Going to Comply’ With Cellphone Search Warrant: Any Suggestion Otherwise Is ‘Bullsh*t’

Alec Baldwin denied any suggestion that he is not cooperating with law enforcement investigating the fatal Rust film set shooting, calling it “bullshit” and “a lie.”

Baldwin posted a video on Instagram following reports that his cellphone had not yet been turned over to officials investigating the Rust shooting, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

According to the New York Times, authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico — where the shooting occurred — obtained a search warrant three weeks ago.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit, that’s a lie,” Baldwin said, adding that the process “takes time” and has to be coordinated between officials where he lives and officials in Santa Fe.

“Someone from another state can’t come to you and say give me your phone, give me this, give me that — they can’t do that,” Baldwin said, later adding, “They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife.”

Baldwin went on to say that he is “1000% going to comply” and to “consider the source” of any rumors that he is not complying with the investigation.

“The only way we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth,” Baldwin said. “That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on demanding that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power…to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters.”

“The best way to honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth,” he continued. “And any suggestion that we’re not complying — myself and any lawyers I’m working with or what have you — is a lie.”

Baldwin had begun the video by sharing a story about a fan message he had received scribbled on a Splenda packet that read, “You are 100% true. Thanks for laughs, good sir, cheers to a new year. Love you.”

“Does this mean 2022 is going to be a good year? Wouldn’t that be nice,” Baldwin said. “Anyway, that is nothing short of a miracle.”

Toward the end of the video, Baldwin circled back to the Splenda packet while invoking Jan. 6.

“That’s all going to work itself out, regardless of what they say in these rightwing rag sheets and people who are all about hate,” Baldwin said.

“But setting aside all the hate, setting aside the January 6th of it all, here it is,” he added as he displayed the Splenda packet.

Watch above, via Instagram

