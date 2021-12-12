Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wore Baggy Clothes and Pokes Fun at Colin Jost in SNL Monologue

Colin Jost was the butt of one of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s jokes in her opening monologue for Saturday Night Live. Eilish is pulling double duty for the show today and is serving as both host and and musical guest.

“Some people wonder why I stated wearing baggy clothes,” Eilish said at the beginning of her monologue. “There was actually a good reason. So it wasn’t just for comfort or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big, oversized clothes back then is I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an r-rated movie.”

Nineteen-year-old Eilish received wide media attention for some of her baggy fashion choices. In 2020, she said the reason she started wearing baggy clothes at the time she had a strongly negative self-image.

Eilish said she was excited to be hosting in December because she loves Christmas and her birthday is in one week.

“I’m turning 20, or as the internet calls that, middle-aged,” she joked.

“But I am actually really excited to get older because I’m just now starting to understand who I actually am as a person,” Eilish continued on a more serious note. “And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever.”

“That’s not fair, would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16?” she added.

Eilish then poked fun at SNL actor Colin Jost, by displaying an image of him at 16 and saying imagine that image being the first thing that pops up when you Google yourself.

“Yikes,” she commented. “Seen here watching other people go to prom.”

“But the point is, it takes time and effort to accept who you really are,” Eilish continued. “You’ll be so happy that you did.”

Watch above, via SNL

