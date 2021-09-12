Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram: ‘I Can’t F*cking Believe It!!!!!!’

Britney Spears is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop star announced her happy news in an Instagram video on Sunday with the caption “I can’t fucking believe it!!!!!!” along with several diamond ring and heart emojis.

In the post, Spears, sporting some cherry red streaks in her blond hair, can be seen embracing Asghari as she holds up her left hand with a large round diamond solitaire on the ring finger. She kisses Asghari on the cheek and winks at the camera, both of them smiling broadly.

“Look at that,” Asghari says. “Do you like it?”

“Yeah!” Spears exclaims as the video ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears has been married two times before, a brief January 2004 marriage to childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander that was annulled 55 hours later, and then later that same year to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children before divorcing in 2007.

She and Asghari, a personal trainer and actor, have been dating about five years. They first met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party,” with Asghari in the role of her love interest.

In a hearing earlier this year where Spears sought to end the conservatorships over her personal and financial matters, she expressed a desire to marry again and have more children, claiming that her father and the personal guardian had refused to allow her to do so. Both Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, Spears’ personal guardian, have denied those claims. Jamie Spears agreed to step down as conservator last month.

Asghari posted a photo on his own Instagram account of him kissing Spears as she held up her ring finger to to the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told the Hollywood Reporter that New York City jeweler Roman Malayev designed Spears’ engagement ring.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” said Cohen.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com