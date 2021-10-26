Britney Spears Blasts Family for ‘Hurting Me Deeper Than You’ll Ever Know,’ Says She’s Still Owed ‘Justice’

Britney Spears has again called out her family for the pain they caused her throughout the course of her 13-year conservatorship, once led by her father Jamie Spears.

The pop star took to Instagram on Monday to criticize her family and lament the fact that she’s often expected to be “the bigger person.”

Spears shared the message in her caption, alongside a picture of a mini typewriter and pink roses:

“Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ???” Spears wrote. “It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now !!!”

The Toxic singer had previously called out those supporting her only after the conservatorship received public attention in a since-deleted post, writing, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them, and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

In her Monday caption, Spears went on to declare that she is “tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa,” adding, “If you’re rude to me then I’m done … peace out !!!”

And if there was any confusion regarding who this message was meant for, Spears wrote, “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!”

“I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life,” she added. “Do you know how hard that is ???”

Read the full caption below:

